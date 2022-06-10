Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) to report $226.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.14 million and the highest is $241.50 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $117.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $857.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.31 million to $904.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $976.30 million, with estimates ranging from $848.23 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

