Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SURVF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $$1.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

