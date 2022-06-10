Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the May 15th total of 445,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 143,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,325. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZPTAF. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

