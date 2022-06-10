SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 10,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

