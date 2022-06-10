Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $121.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

