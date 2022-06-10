Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 1,062.5% in May

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 1,062.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Swiss Re stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 42,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $27.75.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.
About Swiss Re (Get Rating)
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
