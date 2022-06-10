Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 1,062.5% in May

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 1,062.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 42,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSREY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

