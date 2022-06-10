Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 629,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,503. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
