Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Update

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TACBY remained flat at $$6.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabcorp in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.