Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Up 2,566.7% in May

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 2,566.7% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TAIPY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 21,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $15.94.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
