Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

