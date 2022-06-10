Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO Sells $656,506.94 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,665. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 740.34 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
