Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO Sells $656,506.94 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,665. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 740.34 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $88,715,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

