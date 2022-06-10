Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 980 by Analysts at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 940 ($11.78) to GBX 980 ($12.28) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:TATYY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

