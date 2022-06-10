TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Head-To-Head Analysis

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF – Get Rating) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TBG Diagnostics alerts:

1.8% of Grove shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Grove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Grove’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A Grove $24.09 million 3.06 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than TBG Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Grove 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TBG Diagnostics and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Grove beats TBG Diagnostics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TBG Diagnostics (Get Rating)

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

About Grove (Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TBG Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBG Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.