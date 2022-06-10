TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TCCPY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,913. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.
TechnoPro Company Profile
