TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TCCPY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,913. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

