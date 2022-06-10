Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 1,254.5% in May

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 1,254.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

TTNDY stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 97,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,807. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $113.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

About Techtronic Industries (Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.