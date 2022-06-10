Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 1,254.5% in May

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 1,254.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TTNDY stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 97,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,807. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $113.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Techtronic Industries (Get Rating)
Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Techtronic Industries (TTNDY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.