Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) vs. 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Head to Head Survey

Teck Resources and 5E Advanced Materials are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Teck Resources and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 3 15 0 2.83 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Teck Resources currently has a consensus target price of $54.63, suggesting a potential upside of 24.84%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.13%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 25.82% 18.76% 9.41% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teck Resources and 5E Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $10.76 billion 2.16 $2.29 billion $6.03 7.26 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

Teck Resources beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals. It also produces indium and germanium. In addition, the company holds interest in Frontier oil sands projects in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

