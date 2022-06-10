Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,516. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

