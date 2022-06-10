Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,516. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
