TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,490,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

TELA traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 168,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

