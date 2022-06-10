Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 152 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 170 to SEK 152 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of TLTZY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 4,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,658. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.