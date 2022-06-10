Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

