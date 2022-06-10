Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.06.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
