Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

TFX stock opened at $271.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day moving average is $317.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $256.77 and a 1-year high of $428.36.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.00.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.