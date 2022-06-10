Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

NYSE:TFX opened at $271.88 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.91.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.00.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teleflex by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,289,000 after purchasing an additional 67,538 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 94,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after buying an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Teleflex by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.