Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €4.68 ($5.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.