Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in May

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 129,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.4647 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TELNY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.