Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TLSNY. UBS Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.90 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

