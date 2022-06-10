Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

NYSE CURV opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.85 million and a P/E ratio of -33.41. Torrid has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

