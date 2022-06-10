Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Vera Bradley, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Vera Bradley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $5.77 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

