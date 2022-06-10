TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

T stock opened at C$30.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$27.33 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The stock has a market cap of C$42.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.22%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

