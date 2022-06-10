Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.55.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Tencent stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. Tencent has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

