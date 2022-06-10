Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.72.

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.39) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.60 ($7.10) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($7.12) to €7.55 ($8.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

TEZNY stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

