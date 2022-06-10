Terry Lee Mcneill Sells 250,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,836,185.04.
PNE traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.90. 354,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,596. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$54.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
