Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 1,407.6% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.10) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 457,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.13%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

