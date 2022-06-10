Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $325.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 47.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $903.00.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $20.51 on Friday, hitting $698.61. The company had a trading volume of 585,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,092,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $857.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.16. The company has a market capitalization of $723.77 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $593.50 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.