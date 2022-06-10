Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,285,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,151,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

