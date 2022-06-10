Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,708. The company has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

