Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $102.20.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,428,000 after buying an additional 103,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

