TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

