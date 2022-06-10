TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

TGTX stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $699.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

