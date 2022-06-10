Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 90.3% in May

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the May 15th total of 3,136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of Thai Beverage Public stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.56.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

