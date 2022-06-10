Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 90.3% in May

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the May 15th total of 3,136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Shares of Thai Beverage Public stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Thai Beverage Public has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.56.
About Thai Beverage Public (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.