Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of TUFBY remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Thai Union Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

