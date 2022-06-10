Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Thales from €110.00 ($118.28) to €137.00 ($147.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 40,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,242. Thales has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.3112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

