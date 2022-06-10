The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will report sales of $79.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.83 million and the lowest is $79.14 million. Bancorp reported sales of $79.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $331.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.26 million to $333.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $383.71 million, with estimates ranging from $370.22 million to $397.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,738,000 after acquiring an additional 102,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

