The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 2.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.