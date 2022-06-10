The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. 996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,398. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
