The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. 996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,398. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 185.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 106.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the third quarter valued at about $768,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.