The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Billion

Brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the highest is $3.63 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $17.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $17.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.44 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EL opened at $258.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.94 and its 200 day moving average is $295.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
