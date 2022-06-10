The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 48,180 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 36.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $468,000.

Shares of GRX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,237. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

