The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €182.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €182.00 ($195.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €146.85 ($157.90).

Shares of Airbus stock traded down €1.94 ($2.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €108.32 ($116.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €106.46 and a 200 day moving average of €108.86. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

