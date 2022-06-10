The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €795.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €795.00 ($854.84) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($720.43) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($804.30) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($747.31) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €600.00 ($645.16) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €753.79 ($810.52).

EPA:KER opened at €515.00 ($553.76) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €505.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €602.12. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

