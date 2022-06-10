The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €24.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($25.81) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of MOR opened at €20.81 ($22.38) on Friday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($17.69) and a twelve month high of €70.80 ($76.13). The company has a market cap of $710.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.12.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

