The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $58.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

AppLovin stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

